Sunderland at Wembley: Ticket details, prices and match information ahead of the 2019 League One play-off final with Charlton Athletic

Sunderland have sealed a return to Wembley - and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the League One play-off final.

Victory over two legs against Portsmouth ensured that the Black Cats will face Charlton Athletic in the winner-takes-all game - and demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Here’s full details ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the national stadium:

When is the 2019 League One play-off final?

The League One play-off final will take place on Sunday, May 26 2019.

The tie falls either side of the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 25 and the Championship play-off final on Monday, May 27.

Kick-off is set for 3:00pm at Wembley.

How many tickets will Sunderland get for the 2019 League One play-off final?

Sunderland have been handed 37,700 tickets for the League One play-off final.

This is less than the allocation the Black Cats were handed for the Checkatrade Trophy final, which ultimately topped 40,000.

Given the quick turnaround in fixtures, it is unclear whether there is the option for Sunderland's allocation to increase.

When will tickets for the 2019 League One play-off final be on sale?

Sunderland have announced the following three sale phases:

PHASE ONE: 12 noon on Friday 17 May until 8.30am on Monday 20 May

- Season card holders

- UK and International members

Supporters qualifying for this period of sale are guaranteed ONE ticket as long as they purchase before the second sale phase.

PHASE TWO: 9am on Monday 20 May until 8.30am on Tuesday 21 May

- Season card holders

- UK and International members

Subject to availability, season card holders and UK and International members can purchase up to SIX additional tickets per membership number, and up to a maxiumum of nine per transaction [should supporters link accounts with one another].

PHASE THREE: TBC

Subject to availability, further communication will follow.

Where will Sunderland fans be sat for the 2019 League One play-off final?

Sunderland will once again be based in the east end of Wembley Stadium for the League One play-off final.

Sunderland were sat in the east end earlier this season for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

How much will tickets cost to watch Sunderland in the 2019 League One play-off final?

Tickets for the League One play-off final are available in six different categories, and are priced as followed:

Category 1 - £80 Adults, £60 Young Adult, £40 Concession

Category 2 - £62 Adults, £46.50 Young Adult, £31 Concession

Category 3 - £56 Adults, £42 Young Adult, £28 Concession

Category 4 - £52 Adults, £39 Young Adult, £26 Concession

Category 5 - £40 Adults, £30 Young Adult, £20 Concession

Category 6 - £30 Adults, £22.50 Young Adult, £15 Concession

Will the 2019 League One play-off final be on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports will be airing the final.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 2:30pm.