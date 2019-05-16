Sunderland at Wembley: Ticket details, prices and match information ahead of the 2019 League One play-off final

Have your say

Sunderland have sealed a return to Wembley - and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the League One play-off final.

Victory over two legs against Portsmouth ensured that the Black Cats will face either Charlton Athletic or Doncaster Rovers in the winner-takes-all game - and demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Everything you need to know about Sunderland at Wembley

Here’s full details ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the national stadium:

When is the 2019 League One play-off final?

The League One play-off final will take place on Sunday, May 26 2019.

The tie falls either side of the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 25 and the Championship play-off final on Monday, May 27.

Kick-off is set for 3:00pm at Wembley.

How many tickets will Sunderland get for the 2019 League One play-off final?

Ticket allocations have not yet been confirmed ahead of the 2019 League One play-off final - but are expected to be in the coming days.

However, we can look at the Black Cats’ last trip to Wembley as a potential guide as to how many tickets may be available.

Sunderland received an initial allocation of 38,979 for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth, which was then increased to around 41,000 prior to the day.

A similar initial allocation may well be heading to the Stadium of Light.

When will tickets for the 2019 League One play-off final be on sale?

The Black Cats are yet to confirm when tickets will go on sale for this game, but it is expected to be soon given the quick turnaround in fixtures.

Where will Sunderland fans be sat for the 2019 League One play-off final?

Sunderland are yet to discover which end of Wembley they will be given.

Sunderland were sat in the east end earlier this season for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

How much will tickets cost to watch Sunderland in the 2019 League One play-off final?

Ticket details for Sunderland fans have not yet been confirmed, but they could follow a similar pricing to those handed to Newport County and Tranmere Rovers in the League Two play-off final.

Tickets for that clash are priced as follows:

Category 1 - £60 Adults, £45 Ages 17-21, £30 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 2 - £48 Adults, £36 Ages 17-21, £24 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 3 - £44 Adults, £33 Ages 17-21, £22 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 4 - £38 Adults, £28.50 Ages 17-21, £19 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 5 - £32 Adults, £24 Ages 17-21, £16 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Category 6 - £26 Adults, £19.50 Ages 17-21, £13 Ages - 65 and over, 16 and under

Will the 2019 League One play-off final be on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports will be airing the final.

Full details on which channel the game will appear on are yet to be confirmed.