Sunderland at Wembley: Is the League One TV play-off final on TV? How many tickets have been sold for Charlton?

Sunderland will return to Wembley on Sunday - and here’s everything you need to know ahead of the League One play-off final.

Victory over two legs against Portsmouth ensured that the Black Cats will face Charlton Athletic in the winner-takes-all game.

Here’s full details ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the national stadium:

When is the 2019 League One play-off final?

The League One play-off final will take place on Sunday, May 26 2019.

The tie falls either side of the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 25 and the Championship play-off final on Monday, May 27.

Kick-off is set for 3:00pm at Wembley.

Are tickets for the 2019 League One play-off final still available?

Yes. Sunderland are still selling tickets for the clash against Charlton to all supporters who were eligible to buy a ticket for the Checkatrade Trophy final (i.e. those who have a recent purchase history).

As of midday on Thursday, May 23 the club had sold around 33,000 tickets.

Charlton, meanwhile, have sold over 34,00 tickets and have opened up their sales to all supporters.

Where will Sunderland fans be sat for the 2019 League One play-off final?

Sunderland will once again be based in the east end of Wembley Stadium for the League One play-off final.

Sunderland were sat in the east end earlier this season for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

How much will tickets cost to watch Sunderland in the 2019 League One play-off final?

Tickets for the League One play-off final are available in six different categories, and are priced as followed:

Category 1 - £80 Adults, £60 Young Adult, £40 Concession

Category 2 - £62 Adults, £46.50 Young Adult, £31 Concession

Category 3 - £56 Adults, £42 Young Adult, £28 Concession

Category 4 - £52 Adults, £39 Young Adult, £26 Concession

Category 5 - £40 Adults, £30 Young Adult, £20 Concession

Category 6 - £30 Adults, £22.50 Young Adult, £15 Concession

Will the 2019 League One play-off final be on TV or streamed?

Yes, Sky Sports will be airing the final.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 2:30pm.

Supporters will also be able to stream the game