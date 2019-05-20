Sunderland at Wembley: Grand Central reveal travel arrangements - with no special play-off final train service

Sunderland supporters travelling to Wembley this weekend won't be able to benefit from a chartered service for their play-off final with Charlton Athletic.

Grand Central have confirmed that they will no be running any additional services for supporters heading to London for the highly-anticipated clash - having provided a chartered service for March's Checkatrade Trophy Final.

Supporters travelling to the clash with Portsmouth two months ago were able to benefit from a non-stop service in addition to the train provider's existing offering - with a train departing on Saturday and returning on Monday.

MORE: Ticket details, sale dates, prices and match information ahead of Sunderland v Charlton

But there will be no such service this time around with Grand Central confirming that all trains are already in use on the Bank Holiday weekend.

And they have warned supporters without a seat reservation to seek alternative arrangements with services set to be exceptionally busy.

In a message posted on their Twitter account, the train provider said: "All Grand Central services across the weekend will be exceptionally busy and therefore we strongly advise customers who have not yet bought tickets to only travel with a seat reservation.

READ: How Sunderland's play-off final ticket allocation compares to Charlton's

"Please note that unfortunately we are unable to add additional services to get fans to the game, as all available trains will be in use over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend."

Grand Central also confirmed that a queuing system will be in place for those supporters travelling without seat reservations - but have warned their services are likely to be standing room only.