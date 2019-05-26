Sunderland at Wembley: 19 SAFC related songs to get you in the mood for London

Travelling down to London today to watch Sunderland square off against Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final on the line? Don't worry, we've got your musical needs covered.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see all of the songs in our Wembley playlist.

"Wise men say, only fools rush in" - Sunderland's anthem will definitely get you in the mood for Sunday.

A popular song amongst Sunderland fans which has been played regularly at the Stadium of Light since it's opening in 1997.

Status Quo's classic has been re-purposed for popular midfielder turned make-shift right-back Luke O'Nien this season.

"Aiden, Aiden McGeady runs down the wing for me..."

Local lads The Futureheads have just released their first new song in seven years - what better way to prepare for Sunderland at Wembley?

"Whatever will be, will be..." Sunderland are off to the national for a second time this season. Que Sera Sera is the quintessential Wembley anthem.

Local lad Marty Longstaff's Sunderland Till I Die Netflix theme tune brilliantly encapsulates the spirit of the area.

Played at the Stadium of Light before every home game, this bit of superb classical music is bound to get the blood racing and nerves jangling.

Although Jermain Defoe is long since gone from Wearside, his chant lives on!