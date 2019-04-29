Sunderland are now 2000/1 to win League One - but punters are continuing to back them!

Sunderland's draw with Portsmouth all-but ended their hopes of automatic promotion - but some are continuing to back the Black Cats for the title!

Six points separate Sunderland from league leaders Luton Town and - with only two games left to play - it would take a bizarre and unlikely set of results for the Wearsiders to claim the League One trophy.

Sunderland are 2000/1 to win League One

And while Jack Ross' side are seemingly consigned to the play-offs, not everyone has given up hope just yet.

Some bookmakers are continuing to offer odds on the Black Cats to win League One this term, with odds as long as 2000/1 available.

Such odds have prompted some punters to back Sunderland given the potential reward on offer, with data from Oddschecker revealing that 44% of recent bets placed for the League One title have been on Ross' men.

And with odds like that, who can blame them for trying!