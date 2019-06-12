Sunderland announce Benfica B & Primeria Liga outfit as pre-season opponents

Sunderland have announced who they will face during their pre-season tour of Portugal this summer.

The Black Cats travel to Faro in Portugal on Wednesday July 17 and will face Benfica’s second team the day after.

The Wearside club concludes the tour with a second friendly against Primeria Liga side Belenenses on Saturday July 20.

Managed by Nuno Oliveira and nicknamed The Bethlehem, Belenenses finished mid-table in Portugal’s top division last campaign so should provide Jack Ross’ men with a stern test.

Both games kick-off at 7:30pm and will be played at the 3500 capacity Estádio Municipal de Albufeira with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions – and the club have strongly urged supporters to book their seats in advance to avoid disappointment.

Fans can also purchase packages including return flights, accommodation, coach transfers, entry to both friendlies and exclusive access to the stadium’s bar ranging from £695 to £795 per person – for full details visit the club’s website.