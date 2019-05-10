Sunderland and Barnsley set to battle for free agent centre back - reports

Sunderland are one of several League One clubs with an interest in AFC Wimbledon defender Deji Oshilaja, according to reports.

HITC Sport claim that Jack Ross is keen on a move for the 25-year-old, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Oshilaja, who began his career as a youngster at Cardiff City, has spent the last two years with the Dons but will see his current contract expire next month.

And after a stellar season on an individual level, the centre back is set to make a move during the summer window.

The report claims that Sunderland, Barnsley and Fleetwood Town are all lining-up a move for Oshilaja once his contract expires.

It is claimed that there was interest in the defender in the January transfer window, which Wimbledon managed to repel as they bid to cling on to their League One status.

But he is now set for a move - with Sunderland having reportedly 'made their interest known' as the player weighs-up his next move.

Oshilaja made 32 appearances for the Dons last season, and has also spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham.