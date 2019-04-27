Sunderland AFC v Portsmouth LIVE: Drama on and off the pitch in top-of-the-table promotion clash

0
Have your say

Sunderland AFC host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light in a huge top-of-the-table clash.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news, action and analysis.

Sunderland AFC host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.