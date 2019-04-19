Sunderland AFC v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from huge Stadium of Light clash Doncaster Rovers are the visitors to the Stadium of Light. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Promotion-chasing Sunderland AFC host Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light tonight - and we've got it covered. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest developments from the Stadium of Light. The side Sunderland fans want to start against Doncaster with FOUR changes following Coventry defeat