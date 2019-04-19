Sunderland AFC v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Action, reaction and analysis from huge Stadium of Light clash

Doncaster Rovers are the visitors to the Stadium of Light.
Doncaster Rovers are the visitors to the Stadium of Light.
0
Have your say

Promotion-chasing Sunderland AFC host Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light tonight - and we've got it covered.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest developments from the Stadium of Light.