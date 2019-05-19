Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and QPR chase defender as reported target confirms departure

Sunderland's season isn't over yet, but as the Black Cats prepare to face Charlton in the League One play-off final, transfer speculation is beginning to pick up pace.

The official summer window opened three days ago and, as the final few games of the 2018/19 season come and go, clubs will now turn their attentions to strengthening their squads.

With Sunderland's league status still in doubt, there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Black Cats' summer business.

Even so, the Wearsiders have cropped up in a couple of transfer stories in the last few days - here are some of the rumours circling the web.

Barnsley and QPR join race to sign Adam Matthews

The 27-year-old Sunderland defender is out of contract at the end of this season, and has lost his place at full-back to Luke O'Nien in recent months.

Earlier this week, Pete O'Rourke from Football Insider reported that Championship side Sheffield Wednesday had set their sights on the Welsh international.

And now the same journalist has claimed that Barnsley, who won promotion to the second tier this season, and QPR are also interested in Matthews.

The defender joined the Black Cats in 2015 when Sunderland were a Premier League club, before two separate loan spells at Bristol City.

With Matthews still one of the highest earners at Sunderland, it appears unlikely he will be offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Reported target confirms departure

Sunderland were one of the many sides linked with a move for Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland earlier in the season.

The 23-year-old has bagged an impressive 63 goals in just 74 games for the Scottish second division side in the last two years, but now looks set for a move away.

Shankland is out of contract at Somerset Park this summer and, in a heartfelt message on Twitter, delivered the following statement:

"Most enjoyable two seasons of my career so far and a time I’ll definitely not forget. Thanks to all my team mates and the staff and wish everyone at @AyrUnitedFC all the best for the future"

It was reported earlier this year that Shankland turned down a move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gillois.

Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Hull City have been linked with the striker.