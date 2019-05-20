Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Wembley build-up continues as Cats linked with 20-goal striker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland face Charlton Athletic at Wembley on Sunday in an all-or-nothing League One play-off final. We've got all the build-up to the big game in our live blog. Scroll down to catch-up on what you may have missed today: Sunderland boss Jack Ross. Sunderland wouldn't have been relegated from the Championship if they had the unflappable Jon McLaughlin in goal George Honeyman has this message for Sunderland as he reflects on the journey from two relegations to a play-off final