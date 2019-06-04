Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Takeover talks revealed as Charlie Methven discusses options ahead of busy summer Sunderland executive owner Charlie Methven. Sunderland fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Mark Campbell is set to come on board as a majority shareholder at Sunderland, according to reports. Scroll down to catch-up on today's big news from the Stadium of Light: Wage bill slashed, player sales and parachute payments: Sunderland AFC's 2017-18 accounts under microscope in incredible detail American businessman Mark Campbell set to become majority shareholder at Sunderland with fresh investment on way - reports