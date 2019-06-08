Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Promotion-winning star linked plus takeover latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sunderland fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up A busy summer continues at the Stadium of Light with transfer, contract and takeover talk high on the agenda. We’ll have the latest updates from Sunderland AFC throughout the day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for fresh news: The latest news from Sunderland AFC The exciting Sunderland youngsters Jack Ross could turn to ahead of 2019/20 promotion push Why Sunderland will be making the trip to Birmingham City next season after key decision made