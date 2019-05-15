Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Portsmouth duo face late fitness tests plus Chris Coleman sacked by Hebei China Fortune Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Preparations are stepping up ahead of Sunderland's play-off semi-final second leg away at Portsmouth on Thursday evening. Scroll down to catch up with today's Black Cats news: Chris Maguire in action against Portsmouth. Chris Coleman's wife Charlotte lifts lid on Hebei China Fortune struggles after ex-Sunderland boss is fired Jack Ross gives hugely encouraging Duncan Watmore update and explains why Sunderland return could be imminent