Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Portsmouth build-up ahead of League One play-off battle Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's matchday! And we've had all the build-up to tonight's huge play-off clash between Sunderland and Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Scroll down to catch-up on what you may have missed throughout the day: Sunderland will face Portsmouth for the fifth time this season. David Preece: Have you thought about if Sunderland don't get to Wembley? Stewart Donald makes offer to travelling Sunderland fans ahead of play-off clash with Portsmouth