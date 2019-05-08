Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lee Cattermole's play-off message plus Portsmouth sell-out Fratton Park clash

0
Have your say

There are just three days to go until Sunderland meet Portsmouth in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final.

We've got more build-up to the anticipated clash - scroll down to catch up with today's headlines.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross.