Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lee Cattermole's play-off message plus Portsmouth sell-out Fratton Park clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There are just three days to go until Sunderland meet Portsmouth in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final. We've got more build-up to the anticipated clash - scroll down to catch up with today's headlines. Sunderland boss Jack Ross. Sunderland midfielder reflects on Portsmouth penalty miss for the first time and a key lesson learned Lee Cattermole opens up on Sunderland's season, missing out on the top two and has emphatic message ahead of the play-offs