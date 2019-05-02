Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Injury update on first-team duo ahead of Southend clash plus important play-off details

Sunderland boss Jack Ross faced the press earlier today ahead of the Black Cats' trip to Southend United this weekend.

Scroll down to catch up with the latest news from the Stadium of Light - including some key injury updates and important play-off information.

Jack Ross will face the press ahead of Sunderland's trip to Southend United

