Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Fleetwood build-up and team news plus club accounts explained
Sunderland manager Jack Ross updates on pre-Fleetwood team news
'Send them back with tears in their eyes!': Joey Barton challenges Fleetwood to inflict misery on Sunderland fans
Jack Ross planning for summer and beyond as Sunderland's League One campaign looks set to go the distance