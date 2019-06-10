Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Bryan Oviedo opens up on future as TRIO linked with Black Cats

Bryan Oviedo has been talking about his future, while a trio of players have been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.

Scroll down to catch-up on today’s big news from the Black Cats:

Sunderland's Bryan Oviedo could be on the move this summer.

