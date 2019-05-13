Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Alim Ozturk wins appeal as Portsmouth ace makes bold claim Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC face the biggest game of the season on Thursday when they face Portsmouth at Fratton Park - and we've have all the build-up. Scroll down to recap all of today's headlines and catch up with any news you might have missed: All the latest Sunderland AFC news ahead of the trip to Portsmouth Portsmouth midfielder fires bold warning at Sunderland and questions full-time celebrations Lynden Gooch gives blunt assessment of his Sunderland form and reflects on encouraging signs against Portsmouth