Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: 2017/18 accounts including £1million Martin Bain payout and steep fall in turnover released

Sunderland AFC’s accounts for the twelve months leading up to July 2018 were today released - on what proved to be a busy day at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain.

