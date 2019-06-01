Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Stewart Donald rules-out midfielder bid as Cats linked with ex-Newcastle ace

0
Have your say

With transfer season already in full flow, there's plenty of rumours and speculation surrounding the Stadium of Light.

We'll bring you the latest transfer news from Sunderland AFC - plus all the key news from the club - throughout the day. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest:

Stewart Donald has provided a Sunderland transfer update

Stewart Donald has provided a Sunderland transfer update