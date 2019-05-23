Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Stewart Donald rejects reports he is ready to sell for £50million and addresses takeover funding questions

Sunderland face Charlton in the League One play-off final on Sunday but questions over how Stewart Donald's takeover last summer was funded is dominating the headlines today.

It follows reports in the Daily Mail that the Sunderland owner is ready to sell the club for £50million, the SAFC owner denied that while also addressing questions over the funding of last summer's takeover after it was revealed Premier League parachute payment money was used to fund the bulk of the sale. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news.