Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Cattermole's play-off message ahead of Portsmouth clash plus reported target signs for Derby County Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There are just three days to go until Sunderland meet Portsmouth in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final. We'll continue to build-up to the anticipated clash - scroll down and click refresh for live updates. Sunderland boss Jack Ross. Lee Cattermole opens up on Sunderland's season, missing out on the top two and has emphatic message ahead of the play-offs