Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Interest in key Cats target hots-up as full-back faces uncertain future

Sunderland continue to be the subject of plenty of speculation – with transfer and takeover talk dominating the discussion.

We’ll have the latest on both fronts throughout the day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for fresh updates throughout the day:

The latest news from Sunderland AFC

The latest news from Sunderland AFC