Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Interest hots up in Cats defender, striker update plus latest team news ahead of Charlton play-off final

Sunderland face Charlton Athletic at Wembley on Sunday in an all-or-nothing League One play-off final.

We've got the latest from the Sunderland camp throughout the week. Simply click refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

