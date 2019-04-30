Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Fleetwood build-up and team news plus club accounts explained Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC travel to Fleetwood Town this evening - and we'll have all the build-up right here. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest throughout the day: Sunderland manager Jack Ross updates on pre-Fleetwood team news Jack Ross planning for summer and beyond as Sunderland's League One campaign looks set to go the distance