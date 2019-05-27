Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Fallout from Wembley heartache as Black Cats face up to second season in League One

Chris Maguire left devastated at the final whistle.
Chris Maguire left devastated at the final whistle.
0
Have your say

Sunderland are facing up to the reality of a second season in League One after a heartbreaking late defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley.

Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news.