Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Alim Ozturk appeal latest as Portsmouth ace makes bold claim

0
Have your say

Sunderland AFC face the biggest game of the season on Thursday when they face Portsmouth - and we'll have all the build-up here.

Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest throughout the day:

All the latest Sunderland AFC news ahead of the trip to Portsmouth

All the latest Sunderland AFC news ahead of the trip to Portsmouth