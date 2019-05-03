Sunderland AFC to launch Hall of Fame with 11 Wearside legends honoured for outstanding achievements

Sunderland AFC is to launch its own Hall of Fame next month - with the first 11 Wearside legends set to be honoured for their outstanding achievements.

The club is to hold a gala dinner on Friday 14 June at the Stadium of Light to honour the first batch of legends, the identities of which are yet to be revealed.

Sunderland AFC managing director, Tony Davison, said: “Throughout the year we have been thinking of the best way to celebrate our rich history as we approach the club’s 140th anniversary.

“As youngsters, we were raised on tales of how Sunderland ruled the game, and now we are fortunate enough to be able to pass on our own memories to future generations, from that special day in ’73 to the unforgettable time we enjoyed under Peter Reid.

“The Hall of Fame will see us pay tribute to the men and women that have given so much to the club in years gone by, as we relive past glories and celebrate those who engineered some of the greatest moments in Wearside folklore.”

A club statement added: “The Hall of Fame will honour the greatest names in the club’s rich history, showcasing the legends that lit up the Stadium of Light to giants of the game that made Roker roar.

“Sponsored by Stagecoach North East, the prestigious gala dinner will take place on Friday 14 June from 7.30pm, as the first 11 Wearside legends are honoured for their outstanding achievements.

“The event, which represents the perfect opportunity for supporters and legends alike to come together and celebrate our incredible heritage, will see inductees interviewed on stage, with fans also offered a chance to share their memories of the all-time greats ahead of the event.

“Descendants of icons no longer with us will also be invited to receive awards on behalf of the heroes from the club’s distant past, some of which were creating red and white magic even before Roker Park opened its doors in 1898.”

* For more information about ticket prices for the gala dinner visit the club website.