Sunderland look set to undergo a change of ownership this summer – and here’s everything we know so far about the Black Cats’ takeover.

A takeover looks set to be completed in the coming weeks, seeing a new majority shareholder come in to the Stadium of Light.

And with a range of reports emerging about the takeover, we round-up everything we know so far about the Sunderland takeover:

Who are the consortium looking to takeover Sunderland?

The consortium are led by an Englishman called Mark Campbell – whose business interests are in real estate.

Campbell is believed to have assembled a group of potential buyers and formed a consortium of English businessman.

There have also been links to the Far East and Singapore suggested.

How much are the consortium looking to buy Sunderland worth?

Campbell’s own personal wealth isn’t thought to be sufficient to buy the football club, but the consortium backing him are believed to have some financial firepower.

Precise amounts, however, are unknown.

What does this mean for Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori?

All three look set to remain involved in the club, albeit with reduced shareholdings.

It is thought that ownership of the club could be split up as follows:

Mark Campbell’s consortium - 74%

Stewart Donald - 10%

Juan Sartori - 10%

Charlie Methven - 6%

Other reports have suggested that Donald may retain a 20% share, with Campbell’s consortium taking a 64% cut.

When could a takeover of Sunderland be completed?

The Echo understands a deal is likely to be completed in the latter part of next week at the earliest, despite reports suggesting June 19 as the date of completion.

Who is John Park and how is he involved in the takeover?

John Park is a former Celtic talent-spotter, who is credited with finding the likes of Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk.

Reports from north of the border claim that Park is ‘excited’ by the prospect of helping Sunderland back to the Premier League.