Sunderland AFC takeover and transfer news: Seven released as goalkeeper search steps up Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sunderland fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up Sunderland have released a total of seven players as the summer rebuild gets underway. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news, analysis and transfer gossip. Sunderland AFC's Stadium of Light. Sunderland retained list: Fans react to Max Stryjek exit and other departures