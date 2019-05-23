Sunderland AFC set to honour TWO more club legends as they unveil latest members of their hall of fame

Sunderland AFC have confirmed the next two club legends to be honoured in their brand new hall of fame.

The brainchild of club historian Rob Mason, the Black Cats are set to honour a number of memorable figures from the club's past in a brand new hall of fame.

A host of club legends are set to honoured at its launch on June 14, with 11 Sunderland heroes inducted during its inaugural year.

The first three inductees - legendary defender Charlie Hurley, former striker Niall Quinn and club founder James Allan - were unveiled before the play-off semi-final clash with Portsmouth.

And they were quickly followed by the only two players to ever lift the FA Cup for the Black Cats: Raich Carter and Bobby Kerr.

They are now set to be joined by the club's two record appearance holders, with goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery and defender Len Ashurst the next names to be confirmed as part of the hall of fame.

Speaking about the pair, Mason said: "Monty’s magnificent total of 627 appearances for the club puts ‘The Mighty Jim’ way out in front as the person who has played the most games in the history of the club.

"Throughout much of Monty’s first decade he had left-back Len Ashurst just in front of him. ‘Lennie the lion’s’ 458 appearances make Ashurst the outfield player to have played the most for the club.

"A defensive stalwart who played from 1958 to 1970, Ashurst was ever present in the famed 1963-64 promotion season and a model of consistency.

"Later, he returned to manage Sunderland during an extensive managerial career that saw him join the select group of managers to have taken charge of 1,000 games.

"Montgomery was also ever present in the 1964 promotion side as well as being the goalkeeper when the Second Division trophy was won for the first time in 1975-76.

"In between he not only won the FA Cup in 1973 but his double save from Trevor Cherry and Peter Lorimer has gone down in history as the greatest save ever made in this country."

The pair are both set to attend the launch of the hall of fame, which is set to take place next month at the Stadium of Light.

Tickets for the unveiling of the hall of fame in June are available from safc.com, with prices from £75+VAT.