Sunderland AFC set to honour TWO more club legends after unveiling latest hall of fame members

Record goal-scorers Bobby Gurney and Charlie Buchan are set to be honoured in the club's brand new hall of fame.

Initiated by club historian Rob Mason, the Black Cats will honour a number of former players during a first-ever hall of fame dinner on June 14.

Gurney is the Black Cats' record scorer with 228 goals, with 31 of them coming in Sunderland's 1935/36 title-winning campaign.

A year later, Gurney netted the club's first-ever goal at Wembley to help Sunderland win their first of two FA Cups to date.

Buchan, too, scored over 200 goals for the Black Cats and bagged 27 league goals as the Wearsiders won the first division title in the 1912/13 season.

The pair are also the only two men to score five goals in a top-flight match for Sunderland.

Alongside Buchan and Gurney, Niall Quinn, Charlie Hurley, James Allan, Jim Montgomery, Len Ashurst, Raich Carter and Bobby Kerr will also be inducted into Sunderland's hall of fame during its inaugural year.

The dinner is set to honour 11 of the greatest names in the club’s history, with the final duo set to be announced soon.