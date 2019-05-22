Sunderland AFC round-up: Jack Ross takes inspiration from Roman generals as ex-Black Cats boss loses job

Jack Ross has been studying Roman generals in a bid to give his Black Cat gladiators the edge in Sunday’s League One play-off final against Charlton.

A self-confessed scholar of leadership, Ross is convinced there are lessons to be learned from the way some of history’s great rulers led their armies into battle and left as little as possible to chance.

His side are preparing to return to Wembley for the second time this season to take on the Addicks as they bid to book their return to the Championship at the first attempt.

Ross said: “I am fascinated by leadership and I have been for a number of years. I look back to some of the Roman generals and how they studied Alexander The Great.

“Even people like that did tactics and preparation but they still made sacrifices to the Gods before it - which probably shows that you can prepare as much as you want but ultimately there’s a bit of fate involved.

“For me it is about knowing everything I do this week is done properly and thoroughly.

“Once I feel I have achieved that, the closer the game comes you get caught up in the emotion but you also have to understand that taking your team to Wembley in that kind of

atmosphere and with that crowd you can’t affect that much from the sideline because nobody can hear you.

“They can hear you at half-time but they can’t hear you during the game.”

* Meanwhile, ex-Sunderland manager and Manchester United Under-23s boss Ricky Sbragia has left Old Trafford, report Press Association Sport.

Having previously had a spell in charge of the second string, the Scot returned to the club in 2017 to lead the Under-23s.

United were relegated from the top tier of Premier League 2 in 2017-18 and last season finished sixth in the 12-team second division.

Press Association Sport understands that Sbragia has now left the club by mutual consent.

Sbragia stood down as Sunderland boss at the end of the 2008/09 season.