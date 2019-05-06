Sunderland AFC open ticket office on Bank Holiday Monday due to popular demand ahead of Portsmouth play-off clash

Sunderland AFC staff have come in on their day off to open the ticket office following high demand for tickets for the play-off semi final against Portsmouth.

The first leg will be played at the Stadium of Light on Saturday night (KO 7.30pm).

Tickets start at £20 for adults, £17.50 for over-65s, £12,50 for under-22s and £7.50 for under-16s.

The club, while also reminding fans they can also buy tickets online, tweeted: "Due to demand, the @StadiumOfLight ticket office will now be open today from 12.30pm."

Tickets are on sale now via the club’s online ticketing platform, with season ticket holders and supporters with a previous purchase history able to buy their tickets now.

Play-off games are not included for season ticket holders, who have until 5pm on Tuesday, May 7 to guarantee their seat for the semi-final.

Aiden McGeady in action against Portsmouth.

From this point onwards they will be released for general sale.

Ticket details for the return leg - which will take place at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park on Thursday, May 16 (kick-off 7:45pm) - are yet to be confirmed.