Sunderland AFC unveiled their hall of fame on Friday evening – with a host of club legends honoured in the star-studded ceremony.

The Black Cats launched the hall of fame at the Stadium of Light, with terrace favourties and their families turning out for a memorable evening.

Among the first batch of inductees were former striker, manager and chairman Niall Quinn, club founder James Allan, FA Cup-winning captains Bobby Kerr and Raich Carter and legendary goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery.

Prolific strikers Bobby Gurney and Charlie Buchan, Charlie ‘The King’ Hurley, Len Shackleton, Len Ashurst and John Auld completed the list of the first 11 players to be honoured – with more to set to follow in the coming years.

The likes of Quinn, Montgomery and Hurley were in attendance, and managing director Tony Davison was delighted to see Sunderland heroes honoured in such a fitting manner.

“Throughout the year we have been thinking of the best way to celebrate our rich history as we approach the club’s 140th anniversary, said Davison.

“As youngsters, we were raised on tales of how Sunderland ruled the game, and now we are fortunate enough to be able to pass on our own memories to future generations, from that special day in ’73 to the unforgettable time we enjoyed under Peter Reid.

“The Hall of Fame will see us pay tribute to the men and women that have given so much to the club in years gone by, as we relive past glories and celebrate those who engineered some of the greatest moments in Wearside folklore.”