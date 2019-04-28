Sunderland AFC fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in the Stadium of Light crowd against Portsmouth

A crowd of 41,129 were present at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth - but can you spot yourself?

The figure marked the Black Cats' second highest attendance of the season, bettered only by the 46,039 who watched Sunderland's victory over Bradford City on Boxing Day.

A crowd of 41,129 watched Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

Even more impressively, it meant Sunderland recorded the second highest attendance in the whole of England on Saturday, with only Tottenham recording a higher figure (60,043).

Our snapper Frank Reid took plenty of photos of the red and white army throughout the afternoon.

Watch the video above to see our full fan slideshow and see if you can spot you and your mates at the match.