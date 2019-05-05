Sunderland AFC fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Southend United?

Sunderland fans once again travelled in force on the final day of the League One season, with 2,405 away fans making the trip to Southend.

And while the game ended in a 2-1 defeat for Jack Ross' side, the red and white army made sure their team was well supported at Roots Hall.

2,405 made the trip to Southend.

Our snapper Frank Reid took plenty of photos of the Sunderland fans in the away end.

Watch the video above to see if you can spot yourself and your mates at the match.

