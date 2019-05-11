Sunderland AFC 1 Portsmouth 0: Chris Maguire stunner hands Black Cats advantage as Alim Ozturk sees red Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light tonight in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final - and we've got it covered. Click refresh and scroll down for live updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light. Sunderland AFC v Portsmouth in the League One play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light. 'Maguire should be starting': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes SIX changes to face Portsmouth