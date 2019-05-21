Sunderand confirm phase three Wembley ticket details ahead of Charlton clash

Sunderland have confirmed phase three ticket details for Sunday's League One play-off final against Charlton at Wembley.

The club have confirmed a 'very limited number of tickets' are available for this phase, following the season card holder and membership priority sales period.

Phase three will allow supporters who were previously registered and eligible to purchase a ticket for the Chectkatrade Trophy final to buy a ticket for Sunday's clash.

This sales phase will open at 9am on Tuesday May 21.

Supporters have been advised that a very limited number of tickets are available in this phase and there is a limit of ONE ticket per customer number.

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.