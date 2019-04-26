Strasbourg defender Lamine Kone set for shock summer return to Sunderland

Lamine Kone is set to return to Sunderland this summer, according to reports in France.

Kone is on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and they have an option to buy clause in the current season-long loan deal but reports in France claim Kone will return to Wearside this summer as Strasbourg won't be activating the clause.

Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland last season.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald, speaking on the Roker Rapport podcast, revealed earlier this month he thought it was 'likely' Kone would remain with Strasbourg but admitted even if that didn't happen then it was still highly likely he'd be moving on this summer.

Donald said he'd be 'amazed' to see Kone in a Sunderland shirt again.

Reports in France - which originated in respected title L’Équipe - state: "The reasons why Europa League-qualified RCSA are not activating this option are not included in the piece, nor is the size of that purchase clause, which could be the root of the problem."

Speaking earlier this month, Donald said: "The club he's at have got an option which they can exercise if they want to keep him for a fee, we believe that is likely.

"If that doesn't happen based on what we're being told and how we feel, I think he'll find another club, I'd be amazed if you see Lamine back here in a Sunderland shirt.

"To be fair to him he came here, he trained and he was honourable, I've got no issue with him.

"I think just with his stage of life he wants to go back and play in France."