Lamine Kone has sent a message to Sunderland supporters following his summer exit to Strasbourg – stating he was proud to represent the club.

The defender, who joined the Black Cats in 2016, has joined the Ligue 1 side for an undisclosed fee following a successful loan spell.

And he has taken to social media to send a message to supporters following his departure from Wearside.

Posting on his Instagram account, Kone wrote: “Very happy to sign for 2 seasons with Strasbourg. Looking forward to discover the European competition with the blue jersey.

“I want to thank Sunderland through this message.

“It was not perfect during those years,but I was proud to wear this Red and White jersey, proud to have helped the club to stay one more season in the Premier League.

“I will only keep the good moments and for that I thank the club, the employees and especially the fans. Thank you for your welcome

Happy holidays everyone and see you soon on the pitch. @sunderlandafcofficial”

Kone was signed by then-manager Sam Allardyce as the Black Cats battled against relegation from the top flight, with the centre back and fellow recruit Wahbi Khazri having a strong impact as Sunderland staved off the threat of relegation.

But having shunned interest from Everton to stay at the Stadium of Light, the Ivorian was part of the side that suffered back-to-back relegations.

Kone made 31 appearances for the French outfit this season. His departure is a financial boost as the Black Cats have moved a big earner off the wage bill.