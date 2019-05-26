Stewart Donald's fantastic offer to stranded Sunderland fans on the road to Wembley

Thousands of Sunderland fans have hit the road to Wembley this morning - with owner Stewart Donald offering assistance to those who have hit difficulties on their way to the capital.

Around 35,000 supporters are making the journey from Wearside ahead of the League One play-off final, with a considerable number facing an early start as they depart for London today.

But a healthy cohort of supporters travelled down on Saturday evening, keen to soak up the pre-match atmosphere as the Black Cats once again took over the capital before their clash with Charlton Athletic.

They include Christopher Price, whose journey to London didn't go too smoothly.

He took to Twitter to describe his experiences, posting: "So today didn't quite go as planned finally made it to London but my car has been wrote off in the process, does anyone have 4 spare seats heading back to Sunderland after the match tomorrow? As it stands we're stranded."

Christopher quickly received some offers of help from fellow Sunderland supporters - before owner Donald stepped in to provide a helping hand.

Stewart Donald is lending a helping hand to Sunderland fans en route to Wembley

The Black Cats' chief offered use of the bus he has heading to Oxford, before stating he could arrange a lease car to ensure the group returned to the North East safely - with Donald insisting the fantastic offer would come at no cost.

He replied: "If you are struggling. We have a nice bus going back to Oxford. You can jump on and then borrow one of our lease cars from Oxford to drive back up.

"No charge of course - DM me as will take a bit of organising if it will help."

Donald had previously offered Sunderland supporters en route to Southend United use of the team coach after they suffered a temporary breakdown ahead of the final game of the season.