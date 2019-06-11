Stewart Donald has provided fans with an update on potential new investors – and insists Sunderland are working hard to bring new targets in.

A consortium led by Mark Campbell – whose business interests are in real estate and has links to the Far East and Singapore – is in talks with Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartoti over a bid to purchase a controlling stake in the Wearside club.

Speaking on social media, Sunderland’s chairman provided an update on where the club is at regarding the Englishman’s bid to purchase a majority shareholder stake in the League One outfit.

“Potential investment is moving along albeit either way we are able to move the club forward at the present time,” Donald said.

But Many supporters have expressed concern on social media at the club’s lack of transfer activity, citing the talks with new investors as the reason behind Sunderland’s slow start to the summer.

With consensus being that the club need to strengthen following a disappointing end to last campaign, fans are desperate for action with the club yet to sign anyone so far this window.

And with the likes of Lamine Kone, Adam Matthews, Robbin Ruiter, Luke Molyneux and Max Stryjek leaving, Sunderland could be left short come the start of the season should a takeover bid rumble on too long.

However, Donald also reassured fans that Sunderland’s transfer business won’t be affected by the takeover.

“It will not stop any signings from progressing and we are working on targets.

“I am sure there will be news soon on players we know we need to keep improving the squad,” he added.