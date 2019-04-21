Stewart Donald rejects £70m Sunderland takeover bid from mystery Malaysian bidder - reports

Stewart Donald is reported to have rejected a £70million takeover bid from a mystery Malaysian bidder.

Donald took ownership of Sunderland last summer, buying the club from Ellis Short in a £40million deal that also saw Short clear the club’s extensive debt.

Donald admitted last weekend that he’d had takeover interest since buying the club and the report in the Sun claims the latest interest was from Malaysia.

They claim Donald rejected the deal due to the terms, with the bidder reportedly offering a guaranteed £45m - with a further £25m if Sunderland make it to the Premier League.

The offer is reported to have been £20m immediately and then £5m a season over five years plus an extra £25m if the Black Cats got back into the top flight.

The Sun report claims Donald is ‘also talking to other parties’.

Donald last week admitted there has been interest to buy Sunderland since his arrival last summer - yet no potential buyers have been right for the club.

Speaking to the Roker Rapport podcast, Donald discussed a range of topics, including possible investments and takeover bids, yet he insists he hasn't passed up an opportunity for the club.

"I've had approaches from people where people want this because this is one of the most attractive football clubs in the world to buy," said Donald.

"The fan base, the passion, the history, you can create a Premier League brand here.

"I've read in the paper the the Qatari guys are interested, I don't know if it's true because we've not spoken to them.

"If they picked up the phone and said we want to do a Man City and take Sunderland to the next level and go 'boom' it wouldn't be fair of me to hold it because I like it, and I do love it.

"But if there are people who knock on the door and say that, then that might be a game changer but we haven't had that.

“We've had approaches from people who I don't think at this stage, some of them, are going to do it any better, any different, in fact might penny pinch more.

"If you say I'm a penny pincher I'm tight but I'm trying to get value for money. I don't think I've passed up an opportunity for Sunderland."

Another way for Sunderland to raise money would be to bring investors on board, something Donald has previously spoken about.

Donald stated any potential investors would have to share the same motives and want only what's best for the football club, rather than wanting to "treat it as a toy."