Stewart Donald makes offer to travelling Sunderland fans ahead of play-off clash with Portsmouth

Nerves may be starting to kick in for travelling Sunderland fans ahead tonight's huge clash at Portsmouth.

The Black Cats will make the trip to Fratton Park with a 1-0 lead for the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Sunderland received 2,000 tickets for the game on the south coast ahead of the 666-mile round trip.

And Black Cats owner Stewart Donald has encouraged fans to stop off at his old club Eastleigh ahead of the fixture, tweeting the following message:

"Any @SunderlandAFC fans passing @EastleighFC to go to the game - please stop in and have a drink to relax the nerves. Club are on standby as a couple of supporters coaches are stopping by. Chairmans turn to get you all a beer"

Donald owned Eastleigh for six years and helped the club rise from the Conference South to the National League.