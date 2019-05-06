Stewart Donald lifts the lid on Sunderland's January signing of Will Grigg

Stewart Donald has lifted the lift on Sunderland's signing of striker Will Grigg - after being questioned by supporters on social media.

Having lost star striker Josh Maja during the January transfer window, the Black Cats made signing a replacement their top priority - with Grigg a key target throughout the month.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald

And after a protracted saga, which saw Wigan knock-back several bids, Sunderland finally landed their man moments before the deadline passed.

Yet the striker - who is struggling with an ankle injury picked up during his time at Wigan - is yet to make a major impact on Wearside and has found himself out the team in recent weeks, with Charlie Wyke preferred up top.

But responding to social media rumours, Donald batted away any suggestion that Grigg was not the main target for Jack Ross while also once again confirming that the Black Cats did not shell out the £4million fee that was reported in some quarters.

"Start of the window he was our number 1 target," explained the Sunderland owner.

"I was asked if I could please make it happen - and not be the tea lady or the groundsman!!

"Do u seriously think we would sign a player the manager doesn’t want?? Regardless of cost - 3M actually."