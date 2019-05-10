Stewart Donald in talks to sell Sunderland AFC - reports

Have your say

Stewart Donald is in talks to sell Sunderland, according to reports.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that talks have been ongoing over a takeover, with a summer change in ownership likely.

Donald has previously made no secret of his desire to find fresh investment for the club, and takeover rumours have intensified in recent weeks.

Various reports have suggested that bids - totalling anywhere between £40million and £70million, depending on Sunderland achieving promotion - are set to come over the summer.

And the Sky report perhaps offers the firmest suggest yet that the Black Cats could be the subject of a summer takeover.

But it seems that no deal has been agreed as of yet, with Donald weighing-up his options.

In a tweet, Downie said: “Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is in talks to sell the club.

“I understand he’s had a number of good offers to sell, but as yet, nothing is agreed.

“Donald is currently deciding which way to turn.

”One way or another, Sunderland will have new summer investment.”

More to follow.